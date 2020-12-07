Steelers have a ‘serious, serious shot at going 16-0’ – Tony Gonzalez
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Tony Gonzalez discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Monday game against the Washington Football Team. Hear why Tony thinks the Steelers will likely finish their season 16-0.
