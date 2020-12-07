Global  
 

Steelers have a ‘serious, serious shot at going 16-0’ – Tony Gonzalez

FOX Sports Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Steelers have a ‘serious, serious shot at going 16-0’ – Tony GonzalezTony Gonzalez discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Monday game against the Washington Football Team. Hear why Tony thinks the Steelers will likely finish their season 16-0.
11-0 Steelers still aren’t on the Chiefs’ level — Tony Gonzalez [Video]

11-0 Steelers still aren’t on the Chiefs’ level — Tony Gonzalez

Tony Gonzalez conceded that the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit at a perfect 11-0, are the second-best team in the AFC. However, he said the Kansas City Chiefs are still the clear top team in the..

