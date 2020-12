You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans feel inspired to mend previously broken relationships during the holidays



Half of Americans have broken the silence and reached out to a family member or friend they've previously lost touch with during the pandemic, according to new research. The desire to mend fences and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 2 hours ago Most Americans are ready to give up their health goals for the rest of the year



Over half of Americans are "writing off the end of the year," according to new research.The third annual survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that 56% are using the holidays as an excuse to postpone.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago Bridgerton Season 1



Bridgerton Season 1 - Official Teaser Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, BRIDGERTON follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:32 Published on November 2, 2020