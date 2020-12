Allen's profile grows as No. 8 Hoosiers keep winning Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

With the eighth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers having their best season in decades, everybody seems to want to sing coach Tom Allen's praises. With the eighth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers having their best season in decades, everybody seems to want to sing coach Tom Allen's praises. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tampa native Michael Penix, Jr. leads Indiana to uncharted territory



Tampa Tech grad Michael Penix, Jr. isn't feeling the pressure of Indiana's historic start to the season. He and Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen still know there's plenty of work to be done. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:34 Published 3 weeks ago