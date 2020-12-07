Alex Smith appears to get cleated, has to have bloody leg patched up between drives Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith appeared to get cleated against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened up a cut and required him to get patched up between drives. It was on the opposite leg of his gruesome injury in 2018.

