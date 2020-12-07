Alex Smith appears to get cleated, has to have bloody leg patched up between drives
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith appeared to get cleated against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened up a cut and required him to get patched up between drives. It was on the opposite leg of his gruesome injury in 2018.
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith appeared to get cleated against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened up a cut and required him to get patched up between drives. It was on the opposite leg of his gruesome injury in 2018.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources