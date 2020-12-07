Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Smith appears to get cleated, has to have bloody leg patched up between drives

FOX Sports Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Alex Smith appears to get cleated, has to have bloody leg patched up between drivesWashington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith appeared to get cleated against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened up a cut and required him to get patched up between drives. It was on the opposite leg of his gruesome injury in 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trauma to triumph: Alex Smith reveals why he came back to football and what he learned along the way [Video]

Trauma to triumph: Alex Smith reveals why he came back to football and what he learned along the way

SportsPulse: Mike Jones connected with Washington QB Alex Smith to discuss his journey back from a leg injury that almost killed him. Smith reveals why he decided to come back and what he learned in..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:17Published