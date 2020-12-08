Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

The Sport Review Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham HotspurPiers Morgan took to social media to vent his frustration at seeing Tottenham Hotspur claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal to move back to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after their 2-1 loss to Wolves at The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Morgan fears Spurs under 'winner' Jose [Video]

Morgan fears Spurs under 'winner' Jose

Tottenham possess a frightening front three in attack and under 'natural born winner' Jose Mourinho have the ability to win the Premier League, says Arsenal fan Piers Morgan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published