Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Logan Thomas hauls in 15-yard touchdown to draw Washington even with Steelers, 17-17

FOX Sports Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Logan Thomas hauls in 15-yard touchdown to draw Washington even with Steelers, 17-17Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas capped a career day with a 15-yard touchdown, which drew his team even with the Pittsburgh Steelers, 17-17. Washington won the game, 23-17, handing Pittsburgh its first loss of the season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Washington strip-sack sets up one-yard TD run to take 17-0 lead over Arizona [Video]

Washington strip-sack sets up one-yard TD run to take 17-0 lead over Arizona

Washington Huskies LB Edefuan Ulofoshio strip-sacked Arizona Wildcats QB Grant Gunnel to set up RB Sean McGrew’s one-yard touchdown run. Washington now leads Arizona, 17-0.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:13Published
Washington QB Dylan Morris hits Puka Nacua for 65-yard TD to take 7-0 lead over Arizona [Video]

Washington QB Dylan Morris hits Puka Nacua for 65-yard TD to take 7-0 lead over Arizona

Watch Washington Huskies QB Dylan Morris complete a little crossing route that WR Puka Nacua took 65 yards for a touchdown. Washington leads the Arizona Wildcats, 7-0.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:05Published