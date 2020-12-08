Logan Thomas hauls in 15-yard touchdown to draw Washington even with Steelers, 17-17
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas capped a career day with a 15-yard touchdown, which drew his team even with the Pittsburgh Steelers, 17-17. Washington won the game, 23-17, handing Pittsburgh its first loss of the season.
