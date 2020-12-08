R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav stake Test claim, ton-up Green fires for Australia
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Senior pros Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin staked strong claims to be included in India's playing XI for the first Test with impressive performances against Australia A, which scored 286 for 8 on the second day, riding on Cameron Green's unbeaten century. Australia now have a 39-run lead after India A declared their innings...
Senior pros Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin staked strong claims to be included in India's playing XI for the first Test with impressive performances against Australia A, which scored 286 for 8 on the second day, riding on Cameron Green's unbeaten century. Australia now have a 39-run lead after India A declared their innings...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources