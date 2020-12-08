Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav stake Test claim, ton-up Green fires for Australia

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav stake Test claim, ton-up Green fires for AustraliaSenior pros Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin staked strong claims to be included in India's playing XI for the first Test with impressive performances against Australia A, which scored 286 for 8 on the second day, riding on Cameron Green's unbeaten century. Australia now have a 39-run lead after India A declared their innings...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli [Video]

Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published