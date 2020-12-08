Pogba can come back to Juventus – Raiola talks up Man Utd exit Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Paul Pogba can return to Serie A champions Juventus as he is unhappy at Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola. Pogba’s representative Raiola said the star midfielder’s time at United is “over” in Monday’s preview teaser for an interview with Tuttosport amid speculation he is set to leave Old Trafford in the near […] 👓 View full article

