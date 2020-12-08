World reacts to breakdancing, sport climbing and skateboarding being added to 2024 Paris Olympics Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Breakdancing is now an Olympic sport.The bizarre announcement came as the IOC continued to usher in a new era for the Games with skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing also confirmed to return at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

