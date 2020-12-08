Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forty years ago, 'Monday Night Football' broke the news of John Lennon's murder

Newsday Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The first many Americans heard of Lennon being shot outside his Upper West Side apartment building came in the final seconds of regulation time of a "Monday Night Football" game between the Patriots and Dolphins that was tied at 13.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Week 13 Monday Night Football Double Header: Best Bets and DraftKings Monday Millionaire

Week 13 Monday Night Football Double Header: Best Bets and DraftKings Monday Millionaire 03:53

 With two games on Monday Night, there is lots of money to be made

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Week 12 Monday Night Football Best Bets and DraftKings Showdown [Video]

Week 12 Monday Night Football Best Bets and DraftKings Showdown

Sports Illustrated fantasy and gambling analyst identifies the players to use for rosters and the best bets for the Monday Night action

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:23Published
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your Late Monday Night Forecast [Video]

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your Late Monday Night Forecast

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your Late Monday Night Forecast

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:56Published
Boger leads historic crew as Bucs take on Rams in Monday Night battle at Raymond James Stadium [Video]

Boger leads historic crew as Bucs take on Rams in Monday Night battle at Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again find themselves under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, this time against the Los Angeles Rams.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:42Published