Raúl Ruidíaz scores in the 89th minute to tie up MLS Western Conference Final at 2-2 Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Seattle Sounders F Raúl Ruidíaz scored just before stoppage time to tie up the MLS Western Conference Final against Minnesota United FC at 2-2. Seattle Sounders F Raúl Ruidíaz scored just before stoppage time to tie up the MLS Western Conference Final against Minnesota United FC at 2-2. 👓 View full article

