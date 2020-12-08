Global  
 

Paul Scholes predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish

The Sport Review Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Paul Scholes is backing Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season. The Reds won their first-ever Premier League trophy in style last term when they finished top of the table and secured the title with seven games to spare. Liverpool FC ended up a staggering 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester […]
