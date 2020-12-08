Global  
 

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in race against time to prove fitness

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton is in a race against time as he battles to recover from Covid-19 and return to action for Mercedes at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to team chief Toto Wolff. The Austrian boss told reporters after Sunday's dramatic Sakhir Grand Prix, in which the seven-time champion's substitute George Russell...
