Mino Raiola accused of ‘selfishness’ over ‘shocking timing’ of Paul Pogba bombshell – ‘He’s unhappy? I know Manchester United fans who are unhappy with him!’
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Ally McCoist has urged Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba after his agent’s ‘selfish’ comments on Monday. Out of nowhere, Mino Raiola dropped the latest bombshell on the Frenchman’s time at Old Trafford by announcing: “I can say it’s over for Pogba at Manchester United.” The timing of the statement took many by surprise, given […]