Mino Raiola accused of ‘selfishness’ over ‘shocking timing’ of Paul Pogba bombshell – ‘He’s unhappy? I know Manchester United fans who are unhappy with him!’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Ally McCoist has urged Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba after his agent’s ‘selfish’ comments on Monday. Out of nowhere, Mino Raiola dropped the latest bombshell on the Frenchman’s time at Old Trafford by announcing: “I can say it’s over for Pogba at Manchester United.” The timing of the statement took many by surprise, given […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pogba agent: Player unhappy at Man Utd

Pogba agent: Player unhappy at Man Utd 02:44

 Dharmesh Sheth reports that Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has stated the France midfielder is 'unhappy' at Manchester United and he needs to leavethe club in the summer transfer window.

