Man Utd's Champions League group permutations and how they can be eliminated

Daily Star Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Man Utd's Champions League group permutations and how they can be eliminatedManchester United face a crucial Champions League group stage decider against RB Leipzig tonight but can take confidence their previous display against the German side
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: RB Leipzig v Man United: Champions League match preview

RB Leipzig v Man United: Champions League match preview 01:15

 A look ahead to Manchester United's crucial UEFA Champions League clash withRB Leipzig. A draw will see United through to the last 16, but a defeat willcondemn them to the Europa League.

