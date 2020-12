Newcastle United release key statement ahead of West Brom match Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Newcastle United are due to host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and the Magpies have today released an update. Newcastle United are due to host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and the Magpies have today released an update. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy



Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on November 22, 2020