Kubrat Pulev convinced he’ll beat Anthony Joshua and says ‘I don’t believe AJ vs Tyson Fury fight will happen because I win’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
For most people, the story heading into Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev this weekend is the return to the ring of AJ. The WBO, WBA (super), IBF and IBO heavyweight champion of the world gets back in the ring 12 months on from his last outing where he regained his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr, […]
