Major League Soccer players get chance to impress USMNT coach in friendly vs. El Salvador

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
After USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter had a European-based squad for November's friendlies, he's relying on MLS players for Wednesday's El Salvador game.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: PSG and Istanbul coach salute players'

PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism 03:09

 Thomas Tuchel and Okan Buruk praise their players for their solidarity against racism after PSG complete a 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

