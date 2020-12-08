Global  
 

Clemson football's Ray Ray McElrathbey talks about movie 'Safety' a week before streaming begins

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
One week before its release on Disney+, former Clemson football player Ray Ray McElrathbey talks about his hopes for the family focused movie.
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Jay Reeves & Cast Talk Feel-Good Movie 'Safety'

Jay Reeves & Cast Talk Feel-Good Movie 'Safety' 01:46

 Jay Reeves, Hunter Sansone, and Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx, detail their feel-good Disney+ film "Safety", based on the true story of college running back Ray McElrathbey (Reeves), who was left to balance family and football after taking custody of his 11-year-old brother when their mom went...

