All the news and headlines surrounding Tottenham Hotspur, including how Spurs can deal with Tanguy Ndombele injury, Daniel Levy on the transfer window and what...

Forget Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, these are the underrated Tottenham players powering their Premier League title bid under Jose Mourinho It’s easy to praise Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane right now as Tottenham sit top of the Premier League table. The South Korean produced a stunning finish on the...

talkSPORT 1 week ago