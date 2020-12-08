|
Alix Popham: Ex-Wales flanker on early onset dementia diagnosis
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Former Wales flanker Alix Popham tells BBC Sport about his early onset dementia, and the impact of 100,000 sub-concussions, on his life.
|
|
