Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alix Popham: Ex-Wales flanker on early onset dementia diagnosis

BBC Sport Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Former Wales flanker Alix Popham tells BBC Sport about his early onset dementia, and the impact of 100,000 sub-concussions, on his life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mother and wife diagnosed with dementia in her 50s [Video]

Mother and wife diagnosed with dementia in her 50s

A devoted wife and mother whose 50th birthday celebrations were interrupted bya diagnosis of early onset dementia has vowed to focus on life's positives andenjoy every moment with the family she..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

'I don't want to be a burden' - how 41-year-old ex-international is dealing with early onset dementia

 Former Wales flanker Alix Popham tells BBC Sport about his early onset dementia, and the impact of 100,000 sub-concussions, on his life.
BBC News