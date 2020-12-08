Daniel Levy wants Brentford forward Marcus Forss at Tottenham Hotspur Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Marcus Forss from Brentford in the January transfer window, according to Eurosport. Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 21-year-old Finland international forward, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is determined to bring the youngster to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Forss has been on the books of Brentford since 2017 and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

