Alphonso Davies to return for Bayern Munich against Lokomotiv Moscow Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Alphonso Davies will return to the Bayern Munich squad for the Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow. Head coach Hansi Flick is yet to decide whether the Canada international will start Wednesday’s home Group A encounter or begin as a substitute. Davies, 20, has been out of action for over six weeks due to a serious ankle […] 👓 View full article

