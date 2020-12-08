Global  
 

Curlers will face harsh penalties for leaving Calgary bubble

CBC.ca Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Curling Canada will impose harsh penalties should anyone step outside its proposed competition bubble in Calgary, including suspension from competitive play until July 2022, CBC Sports has learned.
