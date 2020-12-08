Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FOX Sports Florida announces Orlando Magic television schedule for start of 2020-21 season

FOX Sports Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
FOX Sports Florida announces Orlando Magic television schedule for start of 2020-21 seasonFOX Sports Florida announced today the network will produce and televise all 37 regular season Magic games as part of the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: COVID In Colorado: CHSAA Delays 'Season B' Sports As Coronavirus Cases Rise

COVID In Colorado: CHSAA Delays 'Season B' Sports As Coronavirus Cases Rise 00:32

 The start of Season B sports in Colorado has been delayed. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said that a letter, sent by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, indicates that the season will not be permitted to begin on Jan. 4, 2021.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oladokun stays ready for FCS 2021 spring football season at Samford [Video]

Oladokun stays ready for FCS 2021 spring football season at Samford

While many conferences, like the Power 5, chose to play a fall schedule, other NCAA D1 conferences decided to move its schedule to the spring.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:39Published
48 NBA players have COVID-19 before season starts [Video]

48 NBA players have COVID-19 before season starts

Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Wednesday, as players returned to their team's home markets for the start of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
FOX Renews 'Masked Singer' For Fifth Season [Video]

FOX Renews 'Masked Singer' For Fifth Season

Fox has renewed 'The Masked Singer' for a fifth season. Wednesday is the show's two-hour semi-finals. Fox announced the fifth season of the show will debut in 2021. "This show brings joy to so many..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published