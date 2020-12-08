FOX Sports Florida announces Orlando Magic television schedule for start of 2020-21 season
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 (
9 minutes ago) FOX Sports Florida announced today the network will produce and televise all 37 regular season Magic games as part of the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season.
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
18 hours ago
The start of Season B sports in Colorado has been delayed. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said that a letter, sent by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, indicates that the season will not be permitted to begin on Jan. 4, 2021.
COVID In Colorado: CHSAA Delays 'Season B' Sports As Coronavirus Cases Rise 00:32
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
48 NBA players have COVID-19 before season starts
Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Wednesday, as players returned to their team's home markets for the start of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22. Bryan Wood reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 6 days ago
FOX Renews 'Masked Singer' For Fifth Season
Fox has renewed 'The Masked Singer' for a fifth season.
Wednesday is the show's two-hour semi-finals.
Fox announced the fifth season of the show will debut in 2021.
"This show brings joy to so many..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 6 days ago