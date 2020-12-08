AC Milan set Kessie price Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, AC Milan have set a value of €50 million for midfielder Franck Kessie. Throughout the course of the season Kessie has emerged as one of the shining lights within Milan’s squad, and as we now look ahead to the future, many are wondering whether or not that trend […] 👓 View full article

