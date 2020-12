Amateur Sleuths Solve Cryptic Message by Infamous Zodiac Serial Killer



A team of amateur codebreakers has deciphered a coded letter from the infamous Zodiac serial killer who terrorized Bay Area communities in the late 60s and early 70s. Andrea Nakano reports. (12-11-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:25 Published 2 days ago

NFC East Preview Week 14: Can The Giants Hold On To The Division Lead?



CBS New York sports anchor Steve Overmyer breaks down games in the NFC East for Week 14. The Giants look to fend off the Cardinals, while Washington tries to maintain some momentum against the 49ers... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 06:15 Published 2 days ago