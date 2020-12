Chris Broussard: Houston Rockets need patience before moving on James Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chris Broussard joins the show to talk of the Houston Rockets training camp and if they need to make moves since James Harden has failed to show up thus far. Broussard feels the Rockets need to sit back and be patient to see how training camp goes for other teams & their own to understand who plays best together, & see if they really even need Harden or not.