Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: Houston Rockets need patience before moving on James Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: Houston Rockets need patience before moving on James Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show to talk of the Houston Rockets training camp and if they need to make moves since James Harden has failed to show up thus far. Broussard feels the Rockets need to sit back and be patient to see how training camp goes for other teams & their own to understand who plays best together, & see if they really even need Harden or not.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: Houston Rockets need patience before moving on James Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: Houston Rockets need patience before moving on James Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST 03:20

 Chris Broussard joins the show to talk of the Houston Rockets training camp and if they need to make moves since James Harden has failed to show up thus far. Broussard feels the Rockets need to sit back and be patient to see how training camp goes for other teams & their own to understand who plays...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets have exhausted everything to get Harden a ring & he's still unwilling to change | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets have exhausted everything to get Harden a ring & he's still unwilling to change | UNDISPUTED

While the Houston Rockets have gotten their training camp underway this past week, James Harden is still noticeably absent. When discussing Harden’s holdout after yesterday’s practice, new coach..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:30Published
What is Happening Between James Harden and the Houston Rockets? [Video]

What is Happening Between James Harden and the Houston Rockets?

Harden could be hurting himself more than helping with this tactic

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:51Published
Colin Cowherd: James Harden is a great scorer, but not a number one option | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: James Harden is a great scorer, but not a number one option | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses if James Harden is really a number one option after the constant changes in the Houston Rockets' organization. Hear why Colin believes that James Harden and Anthony Davis are..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:03Published