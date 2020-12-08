Birmingham City’s proposed youth shake-up is ‘very disappointing’ says Simon Jordan, who claims academies are at the ‘heart of a functioning football club’
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Simon Jordan has expressed his disappointment that Birmingham City are considering closing their academy after announcing a massive overhaul of their youth set-up. The system has propelled the careers of stars like Jude Bellingham, Nathan Redmond and Jack Butland – all of whom have played for England’s senior team. Leicester forward Demarai Gray is also […]
