|
|
Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: J.D. McKissic, Keke Coutee have a big opportunity for the playoffs
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Can these waiver-wire adds help you make a championship run?
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 14
After a long, hard-fought 13 weeks, the regular season is officially over. The playoffs are set, and now the only thing between you and your league championship is a few wins. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:22Published
|
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13
It’s been an interesting season for the NFL, as just like everything else in 2020, COVID has caused the league and its teams to adjust on the fly. However, despite some road bumps along the way, we..
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:34Published
|
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 13
Devontae Booker and Cam Akers are the top pickups heading into the final week of the fantasy football regular season.
Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 06:21Published
Related news from verified sources
|