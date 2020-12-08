Global  
 

'The Steelers have been on borrowed time' — Shannon Sharpe reacts to Pittsburgh's first loss of the season | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 8 December 2020
'The Steelers have been on borrowed time' — Shannon Sharpe reacts to Pittsburgh's first loss of the season | UNDISPUTEDThe Pittsburgh Steelers’ bid for a perfect season ended yesterday when the Washington Football Team handed them their first loss of the year 23-17. The Steelers are still currently atop the AFC at 11-1, but the loss opened the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to nab the AFC’s only first-round bye in the playoffs this year. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks the Steelers were flawed and playing on 'borrowed time'.
 The Pittsburgh Steelers’ bid for a perfect season ended yesterday when the Washington Football Team handed them their first loss of the year 23-17. The Steelers are still currently atop the AFC at 11-1, but the loss opened the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to nab the AFC’s only first-round bye...

