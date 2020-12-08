'The Steelers have been on borrowed time' — Shannon Sharpe reacts to Pittsburgh's first loss of the season | UNDISPUTED
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () The Pittsburgh Steelers’ bid for a perfect season ended yesterday when the Washington Football Team handed them their first loss of the year 23-17. The Steelers are still currently atop the AFC at 11-1, but the loss opened the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to nab the AFC’s only first-round bye in the playoffs this year. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks the Steelers were flawed and playing on 'borrowed time'.
Colin Cowherd was right yet again on the Pittsburgh Steelers and dives into their loss last night. Colin feels they are simply mirroring the New England Patriots last year; they aren't dynamic and they..
