Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 hours ago 'The Steelers have been on borrowed time' — Shannon Sharpe reacts to Pittsburgh's first loss of the season | UNDISPUTED 02:40 The Pittsburgh Steelers’ bid for a perfect season ended yesterday when the Washington Football Team handed them their first loss of the year 23-17. The Steelers are still currently atop the AFC at 11-1, but the loss opened the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to nab the AFC’s only first-round bye...