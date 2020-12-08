‘The Steelers have been on borrowed time’ — Shannon Sharpe reacts to Pittsburgh’s first loss of the season | UNDISPUTED
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () The Pittsburgh Steelers’ bid for a perfect season ended yesterday when the Washington Football Team handed them their first loss of the year 23-17. The Steelers are still currently atop the AFC at 11-1, but the loss opened the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to nab the AFC’s only first-round bye in the playoffs this year. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks the Steelers were flawed and playing on 'borrowed time'.
Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall break down the loss the Pittsburgh Steelers faced against the Washington Football Team. Nick feels the Steelers have underplayed since October and therefore, Pittsburgh..
