Soccer star Alphonso Davies, Super Bowl champ Duvernay-Tardif share Lou Marsh Trophy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Soccer star Alphonso Davies and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif have been named co-winners of the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canadian athlete of the year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like