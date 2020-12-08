Global  
 

Simeone ready for another thriller with Salzburg

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Diego Simeone expects a “brave” Salzburg to take Atletico Madrid out of their comfort zone in Wednesday’s crunch Champions League clash. Atleti, two-time finalists under Simeone, have drawn each of their past three group matches, including being pegged back to 1-1 by a late Thomas Muller penalty for Bayern Munich last time out. A fourth consecutive […]
