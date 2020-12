News24.com | Lazio end 20-year wait to reach Champions League knockout rounds Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Ciro Immobile scored his fifth Champions League goal this season as Lazio reached the last 16 for the first time in two decades on Tuesday with a 2-2 draw against 10-man Club Brugge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like