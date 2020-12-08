Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir halted as players walk off pitch during Champions League clash due to alleged racist incident
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir was halted on Tuesday night due to an alleged racist incident. The Istanbul players walked down the tunnel midway through the first half, amid claims the fourth official had used a racist word. Pierre Webo, Basaksehir’s assistant manager, was sent off and it is claimed he was […]
