Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan urges snooker players to ‘liven up’ and stop acting dead with their personality

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Ronnie O’Sullivan lamented the lack of personality among current snooker stars and said some of them look ‘dead’ while playing. O’Sullivan has been the charismatic face of the sport for some and has been an outspoken critic for some time. The 45-year-old is the reigning world champion and has previously said he’d need “to lose […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ronnie O'Sullivan: Sports Personality Of The Year nomination is good for Snooker [Video]

Ronnie O'Sullivan: Sports Personality Of The Year nomination is good for Snooker

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan says his nomination for Sports Personality OfThe Year is good for the sport. The 44-year-old, regarded by many as snooker’sgreatest player, had never been nominated..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published