Ronnie O’Sullivan urges snooker players to ‘liven up’ and stop acting dead with their personality
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Ronnie O’Sullivan lamented the lack of personality among current snooker stars and said some of them look ‘dead’ while playing. O’Sullivan has been the charismatic face of the sport for some and has been an outspoken critic for some time. The 45-year-old is the reigning world champion and has previously said he’d need “to lose […]
