Emmanuel Acho: Eagles set up Carson Wentz for failure, Pederson never should've benched him | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Bucky Brooks joins Marcelllus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles made the right decision in benching QB Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. Hear why Acho believes that the Eagles..

Carson Wentz Or Jalen Hurts? Eagles Fans Weigh In On Quarterback Controversy Trang Do reports.

Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting Quarterback Against New Orleans Saints Carson Wentz has been benched. The Eagles named Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Emmanuel Acho: Eagles’ decision to start Jalen Hurts over Wentz is a lose-lose situation | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to start Jalen Hurts over QB Carson Wentz. Hear why Acho believes this is a lose-lose...

FOX Sports 44 minutes ago





Emmanuel Acho: Eagles set up Carson Wentz for failure, Pederson never should've benched him | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Bucky Brooks joins Marcelllus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles made the right decision in benching QB Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts....

FOX Sports 1 day ago



