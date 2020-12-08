Global  
 

Emmanuel Acho: Eagles' decision to start Jalen Hurts over Wentz is a lose-lose situation | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Emmanuel Acho: Eagles' decision to start Jalen Hurts over Wentz is a lose-lose situation | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFEmmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to start Jalen Hurts over QB Carson Wentz. Hear why Acho believes this is a lose-lose situation and that Doug Pederson is making the wrong decision.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting Quarterback Against New Orleans Saints [Video]

Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting Quarterback Against New Orleans Saints

Carson Wentz has been benched. The Eagles named Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:36Published
Carson Wentz Or Jalen Hurts? Eagles Fans Weigh In On Quarterback Controversy [Video]

Carson Wentz Or Jalen Hurts? Eagles Fans Weigh In On Quarterback Controversy

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:35Published
Emmanuel Acho: Eagles set up Carson Wentz for failure, Pederson never should've benched him | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Eagles set up Carson Wentz for failure, Pederson never should've benched him | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Bucky Brooks joins Marcelllus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles made the right decision in benching QB Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. Hear why Acho believes that the Eagles..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published

