White Sox add experienced Lance Lynn to starting rotation, deal young pitchers
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Chicago White Sox acquired a big workhorse for their starting rotation on Tuesday, picking up Lance Lynn from Texas for pitching prospects Dane Dunning and Avery Weems. Lynn was 22-14 the past two seasons for the Rangers.
The Chicago White Sox acquired a big workhorse for their starting rotation on Tuesday, picking up Lance Lynn from Texas for pitching prospects Dane Dunning and Avery Weems. Lynn was 22-14 the past two seasons for the Rangers.
|
|
You Might Like