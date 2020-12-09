Lindsey Vonn on Instagram: Our lines and wrinkles make us who we are Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

American skiing star Lindsey Vonn has urged her 2.1 million Instagram followers to accept themselves with their imperfections.



On Monday, she Instagrammed a video and captioned it: "Don't be fooled by lights and filters...nobody is perfect. All of our lines and wrinkles make us who we are. It's in our imperfections that we... 👓 View full article

