Turkey president Erdogan strongly condemns racism after PSG-Basaksehir clash is postponed

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned racism after the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed. PSG and Turkish visitors Basaksehir will return on Wednesday to complete their match after Tuesday’s Group H meeting was halted amid allegations of racism against the fourth official in Paris. The fixture was stopped […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official 01:26

 Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

