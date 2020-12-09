Turkey president Erdogan strongly condemns racism after PSG-Basaksehir clash is postponed
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned racism after the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed. PSG and Turkish visitors Basaksehir will return on Wednesday to complete their match after Tuesday’s Group H meeting was halted amid allegations of racism against the fourth official in Paris. The fixture was stopped […]