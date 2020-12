Carr scores 22, Gophers top Boston College in OT 85-80 Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Marcus Carr scored nine of his 22 points in overtime and Minnesota rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Boston College 85-80

