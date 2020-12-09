Ter Stegen rues Barcelona errors, defending after Juventus loss Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Marc-Andre ter Stegen lamented Barcelona’s individual errors and defending after a 3-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League. A brace of penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo and Weston McKennie’s goal saw Juve to victory at Camp Nou as they secured top spot in Group G on Tuesday. Ter Stegen rued the mistakes made by Ronald […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barca get third win in a row but fail to convince against Dynamo



Ronald Koeman admits his side were lucky against covid-ravaged Ukrainians with stopper Marc Ter Stegen the hero Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:07 Published on November 5, 2020

