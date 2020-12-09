Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ter Stegen rues Barcelona errors, defending after Juventus loss

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Marc-Andre ter Stegen lamented Barcelona’s individual errors and defending after a 3-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League. A brace of penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo and Weston McKennie’s goal saw Juve to victory at Camp Nou as they secured top spot in Group G on Tuesday. Ter Stegen rued the mistakes made by Ronald […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barca get third win in a row but fail to convince against Dynamo [Video]

Barca get third win in a row but fail to convince against Dynamo

Ronald Koeman admits his side were lucky against covid-ravaged Ukrainians with stopper Marc Ter Stegen the hero

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:07Published