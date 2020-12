Glenn Hoddle names Chelsea FC’s most important summer signing Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Glenn Hoddle believes that Timo Werner will end up being the most important summer signing for Chelsea FC this season. The Germany international has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London side from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window. Werner has been a regular fixture […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like