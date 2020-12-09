Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forge FC's CONCACAF League run ends with ill-tempered loss to Honduras side

CBC.ca Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Forge FC's long-distance Scotiabank CONCACAF League campaign ended Tuesday in an ill-tempered 1-0 loss to Honduras's CD Marathon in a play-in match with a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League on the line.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like