Reporters name Spurs sides to face Royal Antwerp as Ndombele and Alli start Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Here we take a look at the teams our Tottenham reporters would select for Thursday's Europa League tie against Royal Antwerp Here we take a look at the teams our Tottenham reporters would select for Thursday's Europa League tie against Royal Antwerp 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like