Champions League game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was postponed when players walked off the field after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term when identifying an assistant coach. Players from the Turkish team were furious on Tuesday after assistant coach Pierre Webo was...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official 01:26

 Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

