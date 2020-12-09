Champions League game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was postponed when players walked off the field after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term when identifying an assistant coach. Players from the Turkish team were furious on Tuesday after assistant coach Pierre Webo was...
