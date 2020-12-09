Global  
 

Rangers close to deal for Juan Diego Alegria

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
According to Antena2, Rangers are interested in signing FC Honka striker Juan Diego Alegria in the January transfer window. It has been reported that talks between Rangers and FC Honka regarding the transfer of Alegria is very advanced, and that the striker is set to join the Scottish Premiership club. It has been reported by […]
