QPR players take the knee to celebrate goal against Millwall after boos at The Den last weekend

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
QPR players celebrated their opening goal against Millwall by taking the knee just days after supporters at The Den booed the gesture. There were shock scenes in south east London on Saturday as some of the 2,000 fans returning to The Den audibly jeered as the players took the knee ahead of Millwall’s defeat by […]
