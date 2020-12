F2 racer Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Formula 2 driver Marino Sato will make his Formula 1 test debut next week in Abu Dhabi after being named in AlphaTauri's line-up for the running at Yas Marina 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like